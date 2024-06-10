Spotlight on… Charlotte Goldstone, news reporter at The Loadstar

News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 2024 | Rail freight disruption, another wave of surcharges, and the ecommerce crackdown
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
AAPL: ALL EYES ON AI EVENTFWRD: TOP PERFORMER XPO: ARCBEST READ-ACROSSTSLA: PAY HURDLEXOM: LESS APPEALINGFDX: ONE BEARFDX: ONE BULLXPO: DISAPPOINTING UPDATETFII: KEEP ON TRUCKINGKO: DON'T YOU WORRY DSV: SHORT-TERM RALLYWTC: BACK UP CHRW: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTZIM: TUMBLINGPLD: DEAL INSIGHT PLEASEPLD: ABOUT AMAZON APPETITE
Our very own podcast host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone features in this week’s issue of CargoForwarder. And she promotes the joys of working in logistics – “no two days are the same, and there is a nice amount of travel”. She says logistics is “everything, everywhere, all at once”.
You can catch up with her this week at Multimodal in Birmingham, where she will have her notebook and voice recorder at the ready!
And check out her latest podcast here
Port congestion disrupts almost half Asia-Europe sailings
Spot rates ex-China set to hit five figures – high street prices will rise, warning
'Two-tier market' as ocean rates for shippers and forwarders diverge
More modal shift predicted as rising spot rates squeeze markets
Sponsored Podcast: DP World launches £350m fourth berth at London Gateway
Seko Logistics takes legal action against CBP despite reinstatement
Asia-N Europe is lines' lowest earner, as shippers report rollovers
Southern German supply chains hit as flooding closes rail and road connections
Floods bring chaos to Europe's railfreight services and river traffic
Sorry, say again – AP Møller-Mærsk a takeover target?!!
Dispute over warehousing contract yet another legal wrangle for Flexport
