Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Spotlight on… Charlotte Goldstone, news reporter at The Loadstar

AAPL: ALL EYES ON AI EVENTFWRD: TOP PERFORMER XPO: ARCBEST READ-ACROSSTSLA: PAY HURDLEXOM: LESS APPEALINGFDX: ONE BEARFDX: ONE BULLXPO: DISAPPOINTING UPDATETFII: KEEP ON TRUCKINGKO: DON'T YOU WORRY DSV: SHORT-TERM RALLYWTC: BACK UP CHRW: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTZIM: TUMBLINGPLD: DEAL INSIGHT PLEASEPLD: ABOUT AMAZON APPETITE

AAPL: ALL EYES ON AI EVENTFWRD: TOP PERFORMER XPO: ARCBEST READ-ACROSSTSLA: PAY HURDLEXOM: LESS APPEALINGFDX: ONE BEARFDX: ONE BULLXPO: DISAPPOINTING UPDATETFII: KEEP ON TRUCKINGKO: DON'T YOU WORRY DSV: SHORT-TERM RALLYWTC: BACK UP CHRW: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTZIM: TUMBLINGPLD: DEAL INSIGHT PLEASEPLD: ABOUT AMAZON APPETITE

dreamstime_s_6876713
© Antonprado
By

Our very own podcast host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone features in this week’s issue of CargoForwarder. And she promotes the joys of working in logistics – “no two days are the same, and there is a nice amount of travel”. She says logistics is “everything, everywhere, all at once”.

 

The Loadstar reporter

You can catch up with her this week at Multimodal in Birmingham, where she will have her notebook and voice recorder at the ready!

 And check out her latest podcast here

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    The Loadstar News in Brief Podcast

    Most read news

    Port congestion disrupts almost half Asia-Europe sailings

    Spot rates ex-China set to hit five figures – high street prices will rise, warning

    'Two-tier market' as ocean rates for shippers and forwarders diverge

    Shippers fearing rail strike in Canada keep inventory high

    More modal shift predicted as rising spot rates squeeze markets

    Sponsored Podcast: DP World launches £350m fourth berth at London Gateway

    Seko Logistics takes legal action against CBP despite reinstatement

    Asia-N Europe is lines' lowest earner, as shippers report rollovers

    Southern German supply chains hit as flooding closes rail and road connections

    Floods bring chaos to Europe's railfreight services and river traffic

    Sorry, say again – AP Møller-Mærsk a takeover target?!!

    Dispute over warehousing contract yet another legal wrangle for Flexport

    Chinese container makers reveal surge in orders

    Temu faces stricter rules as EU also clamps down on ecomm

    Second bridge disaster averted, as Baltimore prepares to reopen shipping channel

    Maersk withdraws TP20 service and ups profit guidance