News in Brief Podcast | Week 22 2024 | A perfect storm on the ocean; a worrisome time in Canada; and some good news...

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including the latest in Canada’s rail strike saga, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, discusses how and why ocean freight rates have risen yet again and what the general reaction of shippers and forwarders has been to these hikes. He also explains how container shortages, port congestion and schedule reliability are all intertwining to create the perfect storm.

The Loadstar publisher, Alex Lennane, explains why airfreight might become more competitive in relation to sea freight and looks at how seasonal exports are boosting specific trade lanes.

So, what are you waiting for? In under 12 minutes, this bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings.

The Loadstar is closed for a bank holiday on May 27. Come back on Tuesday for the latest news…

