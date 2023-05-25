Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Sinotrans – the post-CMA CGM + Bolloré boost is gone

ABB
ID 1022242 © J Vd | Dreamstime.com
By

If you have closely followed the Sinotrans rollercoaster as eagerly as we have, you may already know we have bad news for you.

(But don’t despair.)

The short-lived rally, as it turned out, that we flagged two weeks ago – to which the CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics deal announcement on 8 May contributed, in my view – has now vanished.

Briefly, two things here stand out as no other speculative deal-accretive signs have surfaced so far.

First, the stock went ex-dividend last week, but ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cosco Shipping Holdings M&A radar Sinotrans Vertical consolidation DHL Global Forwarding Expeditors Supply chain radar

    Most Read

    US container imports plunge as economy and labour take their toll

    ZIM dividend zeroed due to Q1 net losses of $58m – stock down 17% in early trade

    Forwarders warn shippers against rates that 'look too good to be true'

    MSC’s megaship newbuilds will be soaked up by slow-steaming

    Ageing inventories defeat shipping lines' GRI plans

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian digital forwarder Freightwalla shuttered

    Forwarders are not your enemy, WCA tells shipping lines

    Panama Canal restrictions could halt US coastal shift

    Shippers hold back on contracts amid uncertainty and ample capacity

    Shippers on the hunt for supply chain know-how

    DB Schenker – sale, float, nothing

    UK logistics players call for more detail as more Brexit customs rules loom

    Car makers push back over EU/UK battery deal

    Carriers look for trade mix to stay in the black

    DSV catches up with Kuehne – the two American stars lag

    India's 3PLs move into airfreight as market takes off