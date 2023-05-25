DB Schenker – sale, float, nothing
All worth the same now
If you have closely followed the Sinotrans rollercoaster as eagerly as we have, you may already know we have bad news for you.
(But don’t despair.)
The short-lived rally, as it turned out, that we flagged two weeks ago – to which the CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics deal announcement on 8 May contributed, in my view – has now vanished.
Briefly, two things here stand out as no other speculative deal-accretive signs have surfaced so far.
First, the stock went ex-dividend last week, but ...
