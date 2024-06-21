Mærsk CEO Clerc by the book – 'to each their own'
Beyond the strapline
Leaks, leaks, leaks.
Gotta love them at times.
Even more so when Ceva Logistics is involved because it has become really serious for its owner, CMA CGM, to protect what they are up to these days; how they communicate with the market, often spinning their own story; and giving away very little to outsiders.
Privately owned, entitled but strategically relevant enough in our industry to be very disappointing for us when Rodolphe Saadé keeps his cards so close to his chest, however busy ...
