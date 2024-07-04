South-east Asia transhipment call omissions a blow to India's exporters
Indian shippers are being hit by a wave of late vessel arrivals and port call ...
’Buy the rumour, sell the news’ is an old adage in the financial markets.
Pity Ceva Logistics is no longer listed, although it enjoyed a spell on the stock market for just over a year from the spring of 2018, before being taken over by CMA CGM…
… which – romance added to the narrative – acted as a white knight soon after DSV made a very opportunistic offer at a +60.4% premium to Ceva’s depressed share price of Sfr18.7 at the ...
Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration
Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges
Container futures trading trend suggests no end to Red Sea crisis this year
Shipper fears resurface as Canadian rail workers renew vote for strike
Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends
Ceva restructures as it integrates Bolloré – but will 'no job losses' pledge hold?
Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'
Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'
Indian importers turning to bulkers as box line capacity falters
Air freight 'set for a turbulent summer' – but is it dependent on ocean failing?
Former Flexport/Amazon execs launch tech start-up for forwarders
Schenker race...Mærsk out – in the name of synergies, or the lack thereof
Liner schedule reliability improving, but late ships are arriving even later
Box ship buys push MSC to record 20% market share of liner trade capacity
Replacing 25,000 truck journeys with a 500km conveyor belt – might work in Japan
News in Brief Podcast | Week 27 2024 | A bustling ocean freight market, acquisition and bankruptcy
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article