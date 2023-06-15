SA: Appetite for IPOs

By LoadstarEditorial 15/06/2023

Seeking Alpha’s Wall Street Breakfast out today:

Appetite for IPOs

The IPO market is showing some signs of life after waves of economic uncertainty and a monetary policy tightening cycle that put the brakes on going public. There have been 44 IPOs in the U.S. this year that have raised $7.3B, which are soon set to overtake last year’s 71 IPOs that raised $7.7B, according to Renaissance Capital. It still pales in comparison to the bumper listings of 2021, whose 397 IPOs raised ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN