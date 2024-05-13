By Alessandro Pasetti 13/05/2024

Almost four years ago, a group of investors led by New York-based Greenbriar Equity Group committed to a $500m preferred stock funding in favour of Uber Freight, stamping on it a $3.3bn valuation on a post-money basis.

“Uber will maintain majority ownership in Uber Freight and will use the funds to continue to scale its logistics platform and accelerate product innovation to equip shippers with technology to power their supply chains,” the parties said at the time.

Those busy days at Greenbriar ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN