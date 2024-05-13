BBG: Buyout giant CVC seeking more than €1 billion in Amsterdam IPO
BLOOMBERG reports: – Private equity firm may target up to €15 billion valuation – CVC has been ...
Almost four years ago, a group of investors led by New York-based Greenbriar Equity Group committed to a $500m preferred stock funding in favour of Uber Freight, stamping on it a $3.3bn valuation on a post-money basis.
“Uber will maintain majority ownership in Uber Freight and will use the funds to continue to scale its logistics platform and accelerate product innovation to equip shippers with technology to power their supply chains,” the parties said at the time.
Those busy days at Greenbriar ...
Asia-Europe ocean trades a nightmare scenario – 'unless you're a carrier'
Flexport under fire as Peloton claims 'unfair D&D fees' cost it millions
News Podcast | May 2024 | Container shipping: a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma
A 'carrier-controlled market' as spot rates rise and capacity tightens
Maersk raises surcharges as Red Sea risk expands and costs mount
Heavy speculation in China’s container shipping futures as Gaza War drags on
Capacity problems loom as transhipment boxes clog major West Med hubs
Blockbuster DB Schenker sale in a tight spot
Contract logistics the star performer for DHL, but weak rates take a toll
Analysis: As Shopify tumbles, distress mounts at Flexport
Canadian government invokes 'red tape rule' to prevent rail strike
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article