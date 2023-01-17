RTR: Investor Ryan Cohen builds Alibaba stake, pushes for more share buybacks

JJ Shipping launches bid for IPO to raise funds for new greener ships
Shanghai Jin Jiang Shipping, the liner subsidiary of Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG), submitted its ...
REUTERS reports:
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China’s Alibaba Group (9988.HK) worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is pushing the e-commerce giant to increase and speed up share buybacks, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Cohen, who built his fortune by co-founding online pet retailer Chewy Inc (CHWY.N) and cemented it with investments in videogame retailer GameStop (GME.N) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O), reached out to Alibaba ...
Weak 2023 forecast pushes Flexport to slash 20% of global workforce
Be wary of forwarders offering insurance, warns shipper in Flexport case
Maersk management restructure sees 10 'leaders' join executive team
Cyber-attack on DNV impacts 6,000+ vessels using ShipManager software
Ocean carriers find a way to deploy their expanding fleets
Which are more precarious, post-Flexport cuts: 'digital' or 'traditional' forwarders?
Carriers take short-term rate hit and eye post-CNY demand surge
FedEx, UPS and Amazon look to shore-up margins in a slower market
DNV admits up to 1,000 vessels affected by ransomware attack
New 'five-year plan' to revive China as a modern logistics giant
Asia-Med box trades the only bright spot in the general downturn
