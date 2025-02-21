Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates

Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Global airfreight rates and volumes are rising gently – but confusion over US ecommerce rules ...
Container spot freight rates on the major east-west liner trades experienced another week of decline, as slack demand continued to depress pricing.
The Drewry’s World Container Index’s (WCI) composite global rate showed a week-on-week decline of 10%, to $2,795 per 40ft, dragging overall rates down to a level last seen in April last year, shortly before an early peak season on the Asia-Europe trades led to an upsurge in spot rates.
It is still way too early in the year to determine ...
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia
Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts
Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs
UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
12-vessel deal sets up Bangladesh Shipping for relaunch into box sector
