Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / PMA ramps up the rhetoric amid west coast labour talks

Credit Port of Oakland
Credit Port of Oakland
By

Tension on the US west coast, between unions and employers, continues to rise with the latest declaration from the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA) accusing dock workers of operational disruptions.

Last week, the employer body accused the International Longshore Workers Union (ILWU) Local 13 of taking “concerted action” to withhold labour, resulting in stories suggesting this had closed Los Angeles and Long Beach ports.

The ILWU said it had held a monthly meeting on 7 April, and that staff were celebrating Good Friday.

But yesterday the PMA said: “This week, the union has unilaterally delayed the standard dispatch process, which is jointly administered by PMA and the ILWU, and refused to allow PMA’s participation in the labour dispatch process. These actions have slowed the start of operations throughout the Southern California port complex.”

Additionally, the PMA accused the union, without being specific, of causing vital cargo handling equipment to be taken out of operation in several terminals and added: “Together, these illegal work actions have disrupted activities at some of the largest and most active terminals in the United States.”

It also claimed the disruptions increased the diversion of freight from the west coast to Atlantic terminals in the east. It said: “Cargo diversion places quality jobs at risk far beyond the docks, including truck drivers, warehouse workers, and thousands of others whose livelihoods depend on ongoing operations at the port.”

However, this view was not, apparently, shared by some port users. Agriculture Transportation Coalition executive director Peter Friedmann  said: “Currently, too many west coast terminals are operating on reduced schedules, some are open only four days a week. Terminals are closing because they lack sufficient volume of import containers to justify hiring the longshore labour to keep them open.”

Moreover, Los Angeles port executive director Gene Seroka told the recent TPM conference in Long Beach that cargo moving to the east coast had been going on for 20 years.

A view that was endorsed last week by consultants Blue Alpha Capital when its founder, John McCown told The Loadstar that the shift to the east was not only logical, but likely to continue given that a majority of the US population are in locations that are closer to the east coast facilities.

Meanwhile, one of the few reports from a docker’s point of view was published on the World Socialist Web Site (WSWS) by a casual docker named Mack, who works at Oakland.

Casual dockers earn $31-$33/hour, or $50/hr at weekends, but in periods of low volumes, such as currently, there can be up to three weeks between shifts for the casuals. A far cry, he says, from the $195,000 a year often cited by the PMA.

Mack says on the website: “I don’t pay union dues because I’m not part of the union. And that’s the issue there. They want you to do the extra work, but you’re not part of the union. You don’t have any union benefits as a casual.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    ILWU PMA Port of Los Angeles Strike inaction offshore wind Port of Long Beach US east coast US West Coast

    Most Read

    China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch

    Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers

    OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping

    Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach

    HMM takes over transpacific loop abandoned by THE Alliance

    Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo

    New port can boost Senegal economy, but connections must improve

    FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud

    Carriers watch as Mexico’s airfreight volumes continue to grow

    Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'

    Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'

    Ups and downs at Zim as market forces blow hot and cold

    CSSC wins record order for 16 box ships for CMA CGM

    More sustainable supply chains? 'Only if it doesn't cost us more'

    Why the next DSV party must be M&A-induced

    Improved Danube services link Asian and Europe ports with Ukraine