By Charlotte Goldstone 28/06/2024

Maersk is reviewing vessel line-ups and schedules at the Wilhemshaven terminal in Germany after trade union ver.di initiated another round of warning strikes. And a date has been announced for the next round of bargaining.

Collective labour agreement discussions between terminals and unions breakdown led to a 16-hour strike at the Container Terminal Wilhemshaven (CTW), which started at 6am yesterday and will end at 10pm tonight.

The union has demanded a €3 increase in hourly wages from 1 June, as well as a corresponding increase in shift bonuses and a term of 12 months for the new collective agreement.

The third round of negotiations, on 17 and 18 June, were unsuccessful, with ver.di negotiator Maren Ulbrich commenting: “We were still far apart.

“The offer presented by the employers is not acceptable to us as it is. Especially with the wage increases offered, the employers still have to move,” she added.

Another round of collective bargaining between ver.di and the Central Association of German Seaport Operators (ZDS) will take place on 11 and 12 July in Bremen.

Meanwhile, Maersk advised customers today it was “reviewing vessel line-ups and schedules, as well as potential impact of the strike action on vessel departures” at CTW.

“We are looking into taking additional measures, such as diversions or move count restrictions in order to minimise the impact on onwards vessel schedules and, consequently, delays to our customers’ cargo,” added the Danish carrier.

But it warned that even after operations resume at CTW, there was still a possibility of congestion, and advised customers to “plan their inland haulage accordingly”.

“If you have booked inland haulage directly with Maersk, our teams will reschedule delivery or pick-up of your containers to the next available slot,” it said, and noted that the situation surrounding strike action was subject to change in line with ongoing negotiations.

The ver.di union said: “The warning strikes in Wilhelmshaven once again send a clear signal to the employers that the employees are serious about their demands.”