Round-up: Deals, news & views
Here are some relevant news or views you may have missed over the holiday season, ...
Welcome to 2023 and happy new year, OceanX Radar is back!
The year is already in full swing. Doom and gloom continues in some ways, yet in others there are some beacons of hope, that at least economically things might not turn out as bad as forecast.
Inflation in Europe seems to have slowly come down a bit, energy prices too. In China, normal activities seem to be returning in most big cities. There is hope for a rebound from Q2.
Volumes on ...
Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia
Maersk joins rivals in softening contract conditions for shippers
‘Doomsday clock’ ticking down as shipping lines lose control of the market
New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld
CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)
No exploitation says WiseTech, 'our costs have risen too'
US trucker shortage eases – but brakes are on in the market
FMC ruling could be crucial in other 'unfair D&D fee' complaints
'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules
Jason Berry quits Air Canada Cargo – just as it gets interesting
Optimistic Evergreen presses ahead with expansion plans
Comment on this article