News podcast | June 2023 | USWC docker deal; the SAF challenge; CNS Partnership Conference

By LoadstarEditorial 20/06/2023

In Part 1, host Mike King and Alex Lennane look at the ‘tentative’ US west coast docker contract deal: is this the end of the dispute that has dogged US logistics for over a year, or could talks still break down? They also examine the highlights and lowlights of the recent CNS Partnership air cargo conference in Miami and are joined by TAC Index’s Peyton Burnett to discuss the latest air cargo trends, appointments and rate movements.

In Part 2, The Loadstar looks at the air cargo industry’s daunting task of rapidly cutting emissions. Currently, there isn’t enough sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) available and it’s too expensive, but that needs to change – and quickly. But who is going to pay, what is holding up production, and will more regulation really speed progress?

Guests

Kathrin Brost, global head of GoGreen program, DHL Global Forwarding

Peyton Burnett, managing director, TAC Index

Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar

Simon Holt, manager, emerging energy Europe, Phillips 66

Chris Gilbert, manager, Humber decarbonization projects, Phillips 66

Episode in more detail

Part 1 – news

‘Tentative’ US West Coast docker contract agreed (3.00)

Xeneta shipping rate update (5.20)

Air cargo outlook – the view from CNS (6.15)

Air cargo rates with TAC Index (8.35)

Personnel changes in Middle East air cargo (15.28)

Women in freight – get it right guys! (17.02)

Sniffing out lithium risks (19.43)

US SAF initiatives

Part 2 – special report

The global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production and procurement challenge (22.23 – 44.00)

Sign-up HERE to receive each episode of The Loadstar Podcast straight into your inbox for FREE

(Alternatively, subscribe on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast)

Air freight rates data provided by TAC Index – helping clients make the best air freight decisions

Sea freight rates data provided by Xeneta – the shipping industry’s most accurate source of container rates

Created, produced and hosted by Mike King

Evan King – sound engineer