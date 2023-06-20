News podcast | June 2023 | USWC docker deal; the SAF challenge; CNS Partnership Conference

News podcast | May 2023 | Munich extravaganza; rates in focus; box imbalance Down Under
In Part 1, the focus is on Munich, the host city of Transport Logistic 2023. ...
In Part 1, host Mike King and Alex Lennane look at the ‘tentative’ US west coast docker contract deal: is this the end of the dispute that has dogged US logistics for over a year, or could talks still break down? They also examine the highlights and lowlights of the recent CNS Partnership air cargo conference in Miami and are joined by TAC Index’s Peyton Burnett to discuss the latest air cargo trends, appointments and rate movements.
In Part 2, The Loadstar looks at the air cargo industry’s daunting task of rapidly cutting emissions. Currently, there isn’t enough sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) available and it’s too expensive, but that needs to change – and quickly. But who is going to pay, what is holding up production, and will more regulation really speed progress?
Guests
Kathrin Brost, global head of GoGreen program, DHL Global Forwarding
Peyton Burnett, managing director, TAC Index
Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar
Simon Holt, manager, emerging energy Europe, Phillips 66
Chris Gilbert, manager, Humber decarbonization projects, Phillips 66
Episode in more detail
Part 1 – news
‘Tentative’ US West Coast docker contract agreed (3.00)
Xeneta shipping rate update (5.20)
Air cargo outlook – the view from CNS (6.15)
Air cargo rates with TAC Index (8.35)
Personnel changes in Middle East air cargo (15.28)
Women in freight – get it right guys! (17.02)
Sniffing out lithium risks (19.43)
US SAF initiatives
Part 2 – special report
The global Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production and procurement challenge (22.23 – 44.00)
Air freight rates data provided by TAC Index – helping clients make the best air freight decisions
Sea freight rates data provided by Xeneta – the shipping industry’s most accurate source of container rates
Created, produced and hosted by Mike King
Evan King – sound engineer
