Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / New hopes for funding to solve US airport 'cargo infrastructure crisis'

FDX: DIVIDEND UNCHANGEDHD: STEADY YIELDZIM: CAUTION AHEAD OF NUMBERS WMT: CFO KEY REMARKS WMT: RECORD WFWRD: SURGING WMT: EARNINGS BEATPG: RISK SCREENINGFDX: FREIGHT DISPOSALFDX: TAILWINDXPO: EUROPEAN DIVESTMENT TALKWMT: ON WATCHHLAG: STOCK MARKET REACTIONMAERSK: SVITZER SPIN-OFF PERFORMANCE UPDATE

FDX: DIVIDEND UNCHANGEDHD: STEADY YIELDZIM: CAUTION AHEAD OF NUMBERS WMT: CFO KEY REMARKS WMT: RECORD WFWRD: SURGING WMT: EARNINGS BEATPG: RISK SCREENINGFDX: FREIGHT DISPOSALFDX: TAILWINDXPO: EUROPEAN DIVESTMENT TALKWMT: ON WATCHHLAG: STOCK MARKET REACTIONMAERSK: SVITZER SPIN-OFF PERFORMANCE UPDATE

LAX Cargo Photo 98404616 © Mollynz Dreamstime.com
LAX. Photo: © Mollynz Dreamstime.com.
By

Efforts to address the chronic congestion across US airfreight gateways are bearing fruit, with hopes of imminent government funds to fix the problem at the nation’s busiest airports.

US Airforwarders Association (AfA) executive director Brandon Fried said that, with truck congestion in airport cargo terminals a “big concern” for some time, amendments to the FAA Authorisation Act served as a “big win”.

“We managed to include a provision in the act requiring the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to study the impact of congestion on US trade,” Mr Fried told The Loadstar.

“Having seen the requirement codified into law, the GAO no longer has any choice and the study now has to conclude within the next nine months. We last checked in about a fortnight ago, and the GAO was progressing with this.”

When it comes to cargo, most major US gateway airports have received no substantial cargo-area infrastructure investment in more than 40 years.

This is despite money having been made available since 2015, but Mr Fried said that airport bosses had diverted these funds towards passenger, safety and security needs in the wake of the pandemic.

He has claimed that up to $5bn of extra funding was required to meet cargo terminal needs, describing US airfreight as existing in an “infrastructure crisis”.

Asked which airports were most in need, Mr Fried said: “These are ‘Category X’ gateways, which include Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York JFK and Seattle.” And he added that many of their facilities pre-dated the emergence of larger truck trailers.

“Our assumption, and our hope, is that with this law having been passed, it serves as the government validating the issues,” he said.

“We are seeing it as the foundation for funding legislation that will help and renovate the airports by providing not only money, but also the tools they need to achieve this. It is an issue we face in the US, but it is not unique to the US.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    airfreight US Airforwarders Association (AfA) US Government Accountability Office (GAO) Contract rates ecommerce Index Linked contracts Red Sea Crisis spot rates TIACA Xeneta

    Most read news

    Swift action prevents 'catastrophic event' as another explosion rocks a box ship

    More challenges for container shipping may be lurking as contract talks loom

    'Downside' for Deutsche Bahn, if Schenker isn't sold

    China-to-Europe railfreight rates soaring as operators develop Red Sea alternatives

    Port strikes would expose airfreight's vulnerability to a 'capacity crisis'

    Alert to shippers as airfreight capacity becomes scarce and rates increase

    Top seven box terminal operators now control 40% of global throughput

    Carriers box clever on capacity and have 'the upper hand' as contract talks loom

    New parcel sector dynamics eroding the stranglehold of FedEx and UPS

    Deadline set for strike at Indian government ports, say defiant union leaders

    India braces for strikes at state-run box terminals

    'Made in India' export push lures major box lines into adding services

    OceanX: MSC steals Mærsk's thunder again

    In an air freight 'race-to-the-bottom', everyone loses

    Ocean freight rates fall for third week – but USEC port strike a major threat

    Air cargo players want 'cohesion and consistency' in how aviation reports emissions