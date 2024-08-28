Foreign airlines react to sudden new US rule tightening air cargo security

By Alexander Whiteman 28/08/2024

Foreign airlines are said to have reacted strongly to an emergency security change to US Customs regulations on airfreight, at least one carrier reportedly suspending cargo services as it seeks more clarity on the sudden additional requirement.

According to sources, an emergency amendment – with restricted access – has been passed by the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requiring carriers to submit additional details of shippers and consignees to the US Customs and Border Protection agency.

The new requirement became effective on 21 August, with one source describing its sudden implementation as a “shitshow”.

The source added they had been informed Korean Air Lines had suspended its US-bound cargo services as it sought more clarification on the new requirements, although The Loadstar has been unable to verify this.

Another source said they too had heard KAL had “temporarily halted imports to the US”, and described the situation as “concerning” as carriers were being forced to find time to work out what was required under the new rules.

“Carriers are processing the mandate and communicating its requirements to the supply chain sector,” the source said. “Hopefully, interpretation and implementation will not take long, but curtailing services is unacceptable,” they added.

But, while the sources would not be drawn on what had prompted the emergency change, others suggested it was part of the US Air Cargo Advanced Screening System (ACAS).”

ACAS was launched in 2018 and allowed customs officials more time to determine if “dangerous” goods were US-bound, and gave them powers to order crews to unload cargo believed to be “suspicious”.

Its implementation followed “specific classified intelligence” of terrorist organisations seeking to exploit vulnerabilities in international air cargo security, according to the Department of Homeland Security.