By Alex Lennane 08/05/2025

The sudden fall in demand for airfreight on the transpacific is beginning to trigger capacity shifts.

Compared with a week ago, capacity in the past 72 hours has fallen 8% globally, according to Rotate, which also said yesterday that 10% of the global freighter fleet – nearly 50 widebodies – had not operated for three days.

This could be explained in part by the May Day holiday, but is likely also related to the ending of the de minimis exemption in ...

