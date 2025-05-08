Blankety Blank – a commercial or structural game?
Trans-pacific and Suez hold the answers
The sudden fall in demand for airfreight on the transpacific is beginning to trigger capacity shifts.
Compared with a week ago, capacity in the past 72 hours has fallen 8% globally, according to Rotate, which also said yesterday that 10% of the global freighter fleet – nearly 50 widebodies – had not operated for three days.
This could be explained in part by the May Day holiday, but is likely also related to the ending of the de minimis exemption in ...
Ecommerce air traffic to US set to grind to a halt as de minimis exemption ends
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group
Congestion and rising costs at Europe's box ports to last into summer
Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates
Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'
MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary
Gemini Cooperation carriers steam ahead of rivals in reliability stakes
India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks
Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
Tariff on imported products for drugs would be hard for US pharma to swallow
Atlas Air stays bullish on US change: 'we're flexible, we can fly to other markets'
