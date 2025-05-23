Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi
Airport operations in India could face new challenges, after Çelebi Aviation, a part Turkish-owned ground ...
Global airport ground-handling service provider Celebi is legally challenging a decision by the Indian government to revoke its security clearance across ports that forced an abrupt halt to its operations.
The crackdown on Celebi Aviation was apparently a fallout from the geopolitics linked to recent India-Pakistan military tension, and the company has filed multiple lawsuits seeking urgent interim relief.
The company is part-Turkish owned, and New Delhi claimed the country had provided arms and other support ...
