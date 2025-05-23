Receive FREE Newsletter
Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports

PM Celebi
By

Global airport ground-handling service provider Celebi is legally challenging a decision by the Indian government to revoke its security clearance across ports that forced an abrupt halt to its operations.

The crackdown on Celebi Aviation was apparently a fallout from the geopolitics linked to recent India-Pakistan military tension, and the company has filed multiple lawsuits seeking urgent interim relief.

The company is part-Turkish owned, and New Delhi claimed the country had provided arms and other support ...

    airfreight Celebi India

