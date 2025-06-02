By Keith Mwanalushi 02/06/2025

Africa’s long-underperforming air cargo market is finally gaining momentum, with operators and handlers quietly building: one warehouse, partnership, and forklift at a time.

Supporting this is news is that African airlines saw a 4.7% year-on-year increase in air cargo demand in April, along with a 9.7% rise in cargo capacity, according to the latest IATA data.

And companies like Menzies Aviation, Magma Aviation, and Kale Logistics Solutions are betting on cargo handling efficiencies as key drivers ...

