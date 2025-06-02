Lack of digital customs clearance hobbling Africa's ecommerce boom
Africa is experiencing a surge in ecommerce demand – and in the next four years, ...
Africa’s long-underperforming air cargo market is finally gaining momentum, with operators and handlers quietly building: one warehouse, partnership, and forklift at a time.
Supporting this is news is that African airlines saw a 4.7% year-on-year increase in air cargo demand in April, along with a 9.7% rise in cargo capacity, according to the latest IATA data.
And companies like Menzies Aviation, Magma Aviation, and Kale Logistics Solutions are betting on cargo handling efficiencies as key drivers ...
MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa
Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues
Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal
No deals with carriers, say Houthis – Red Sea safe for non Israel-affiliated ships
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article