NDTV: Biggest proof of fixed match? Hindenburg show-caused over Adani report

Tanzania port deal latest step as Adani increases its global footprint
Adani Group, India's largest port operator, continues to vigorously pursue its ambitious goal to become ...
NDTV reports:
US short-seller Hindenburg Research, whose report critical of the Adani Group led to a massive stock rout last year, had shared an advanced copy with a client two months before publishing it, said the Indian markets regulator. This “collusion” led to “unfair” profits from a deal to share spoils from stock price movements, the Security Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said in a 46-page show cause notice to Hindenburg.
The notice details how New York-based hedge fund manager Mark Kingdon and a broker tied to Kotak Mahindra Bank profited from the $150 billion rout in the market value of 10 listed firms of Adani Group after the report was published.
The report used “non-public” and “misleading” information to induce “panic selling” in Adani Group stocks, SEBI charged.
In response, Hindenburg described the show-cause notice as an attempt to “silence and intimidate those who expose corruption and fraud perpetrated by the most powerful individuals in India.”
The full post is here.
