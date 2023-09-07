MSC-Zim alliance strengthens, with VSAs 'across multiple trades'
The world’s largest container line, MSC, is joining in an alliance with tenth-ranked Zim across ...
Here we go.
Gold.
The agreement disclosed yesterday, 6 September, by Israel’s ZIM and MSC puts the spotlight, once again, on the inorganic growth strategy of the Italo-Swiss ocean carrier, validating, among other things, its risky plan of adding tonnage at the speed of light, turning it into the leading worldwide container shipping firm since Covid began.
The “cooperation scope” includes services connecting the “Indian subcontinent with the East Mediterranean, the East Mediterranean with Northern Europe, and services connecting East Asia with Oceania”, ...
The world’s largest container line, MSC, is joining in an alliance with tenth-ranked Zim across ...
Newbuild 24,000 teu ultra-large container vessels are now being idled as soon as they are ...
With just over a month before China’s national Golden Week holiday – after which the ...
MSC has inked its second vessel-sharing agreement (VSA) with Zim in the space of a ...
Dutch customs landed its biggest-ever drugs bust at the port of Rotterdam last week, seizing ...
Zim’s extreme first-quarter optimism may not quite have turned to despair, but another quarterly loss ...
Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday
Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2
Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand
Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head
CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low
Air freight peak season bounce an encouraging sign amid flat markets
DHL/Polar exec extradited from Thailand to face conspiracy charges in US
US shipper accuses DSV of $900,000 'overbilling' amid contracts row
Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'
Carriers forced to idle new ULCVs as soon as they are delivered
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article