More UK Amazon fulfilment centre workers set to strike

By Evelyn van Marle 17/07/2023

More than 100 workers at Amazon’s Rugeley fulfilment centre in the West Midlands, UK, are set to take industrial action, while 1,000 of their colleagues in Coventry are also striking. The GMB Union said 86% of those that voted in the Rugeley strike ballot backed the plan. This comes five years after the fulfilment centre was branded as “one of the most dangerous places to work in Britain” by the union. Between 2015-2018, Rugeley had 115 ambulance callouts for incidents ranging from electric shock to major trauma. Strike dates are now being planned at Rugeley. The GMB told The Loadstar it believes the Coventry strike alone will cost Amazon more than £2m.