Green shipping looks expensive, but can be competitive, says ABS
Maersk recently released a video of the world’s first methanol/HFO dual fuel container vessel in ...
DP World subsidiary P&O Ferries will axe its service between Liverpool and Dublin at the end of the year, not renewing its berthing contract with port of Liverpool operator Peel Ports.
Yesterday P&O said it was “saddened” by having to make what it called a “forced withdrawal” from Liverpool’s Gladstone Dock Terminal – despite being “committed to serving our Irish Sea customers”.
The ferry operator claimed it had “explored all options to continue sailing on this route”.
The withdrawal will leave Stena Line and Irish Ferries as the only operators of ro-pax ferries between Britain and Ireland.
But the once pivotal route has waned since Brexit, with many ro-pax trades relocating to Ireland’s south coast ports of Cork and Rosslare, where they can move customs border-free between Ireland and mainland EU ports.
After P&O’s shock dismissal of 800 workers early last year, and the ensuing outcry, it has not taken long for trades unions to weigh-in after this latest announcement.
“This latest attack on maritime jobs and skills proves that Tory ministers were wrong to believe P&O Ferries and its CEO, Peter Hebblethwaite,” said RMT general secretary Mick Lynch.
“He and his management team have shown… they cannot be trusted to operate economically vital ro-pax ferry services… the British government should scrap any shipping contracts it has with P&O Ferries and begin the process of banning them from operating in UK waters, as a matter of urgency.”
In March last year, Mr Hebblethwaite admitted knowingly breaking UK employment law by bypassing a legally-mandated consultation period to sack 800 workers and replace them with agency staff, “at a rate no union would have accepted”.
He said, at the time: “We thought long and hard about the decision, but every single option we looked at would have resulted with the closure of P&O.”
P&O Ferries Tweeted this morning: “All sailings on our Liverpool & Dublin routes are currently sailing on time. Have a nice trip!”
Maersk recently released a video of the world’s first methanol/HFO dual fuel container vessel in ...
A rail strike in Germany on Monday is expected to cause delays and rail freight ...
Ocean safety agencies have criticised the automobile and battery industries, claiming manufacturers are not taking ...
DFDS diverted customers onto its ferries to Dunkirk today to mitigate the disruption caused by ...
Drivers have welcomed a UK government scheme offering humanitarian relief to hauliers stuck on congested ...
Union officials have accused the board of Liverpool Port operator, Peel Ports, of killing a ...
Port of Liverpool operator Peel Ports has confirmed workers will stage a third two-week strike ...
Peel Ports has been condemned for timing a planned restructuring of its container division on ...
Hapag-Lloyd shows interest in buying HMM, but it may not be 'politically feasible'
China lists container shipping futures for tradelanes to Europe
$650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship
More blanked voyages and a 'newbuild elephant' approaching the room
CH Robinson Global Forwarding – prep to place your bids, please
Stranded MSC box ship leaves port of Odessa after 18 months
AP Møller-Mærsk – Schenker or Schacht?
Loss-making USPS slashes reliance on air to cut costs and 'go greener'
Zim down $1.5bn on Q2 22 and facing overcapacity as new ships arrive
Panama Canal limits could help west coast ports as imports decline again
OOCL reports a 'robust' H1 performance as demand see-saws
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article