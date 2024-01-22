Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Peel Ports appoints Marcus Connolly its strategic commercial director

Marcus colour
By

Peel Ports Group has strengthened its global container operations with the appointment of Marcus Connolly as strategic commercial director.  

Mr Connolly joined the port operator with more than 25 years’ experience in international container shipping and logistics, having held roles at AP Moller-Maersk and NYSHEX, where most recently he was carrier experience director, prior to this, Mr Connolly spent more than 25 years at APMM.

Now based at the port of Liverpool, Mr Connolly will be responsible for developing growth opportunities and further developing strong relationships with major shipping lines.   

Mr Connolly will play a vital role in leveraging Peel Ports’ position as an integral part of UK and Ireland supply chains and will help to develop more sustainable and reliable supply chain solutions.

David Huck, chief operating officer at Peel Ports Group, said: “Marcus’s experience in the global container shipping and logistics industry is second to none, while his knowledge and results-driven approach will play a vital role as we look to strengthen our operations internationally.   

“In the year ahead, our main aim is to further support cargo owners, strengthen our relationships with global shipping lines and importers, and continue to grow our presence as the UK’s second largest port operator. Marcus will play a crucial role in achieving this. 

“Marcus will use his new position to help importers better leverage the port of Liverpool’s close proximity to major distribution centres in the North, improving operational efficiencies across the supply chain.”   

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    AP Moller - Maersk NYSHEX On the merry-go-round Peel Ports Port of Liverpool FedEx Europe FedEx Express Italy Portugal Spain

    Most Read

    With US freight market still in the doldrums, brokers continue to cut staff

    Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise

    Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported

    CMA CGM losses said to be at heart of 'divorce' from AF-KLM

    Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid

    Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation

    Australian port strike peace talks fail, and government won't intervene

    News Podcast | Jan 2024 | The Red Sea crisis: Freight rates soar as CNY capacity and equipment crunch looms

    Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers

    Apparel brands still using forced or slave labour in their supply chains

    No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises

    Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'

    CULines launches Red Sea service as Houthi target area expands

    Ceva + Wincanton – let the M&A party begin?

    Kuehne + Nagel targeted for 'facilitating genocide'

    New kid on the dock: BlackRock joins MSC's gang