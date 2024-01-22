Peel Ports appoints Marcus Connolly its strategic commercial director

By Charlotte Goldstone 22/01/2024

Peel Ports Group has strengthened its global container operations with the appointment of Marcus Connolly as strategic commercial director.

Mr Connolly joined the port operator with more than 25 years’ experience in international container shipping and logistics, having held roles at AP Moller-Maersk and NYSHEX, where most recently he was carrier experience director, prior to this, Mr Connolly spent more than 25 years at APMM.

Now based at the port of Liverpool, Mr Connolly will be responsible for developing growth opportunities and further developing strong relationships with major shipping lines.

Mr Connolly will play a vital role in leveraging Peel Ports’ position as an integral part of UK and Ireland supply chains and will help to develop more sustainable and reliable supply chain solutions.

David Huck, chief operating officer at Peel Ports Group, said: “Marcus’s experience in the global container shipping and logistics industry is second to none, while his knowledge and results-driven approach will play a vital role as we look to strengthen our operations internationally.

“In the year ahead, our main aim is to further support cargo owners, strengthen our relationships with global shipping lines and importers, and continue to grow our presence as the UK’s second largest port operator. Marcus will play a crucial role in achieving this.

“Marcus will use his new position to help importers better leverage the port of Liverpool’s close proximity to major distribution centres in the North, improving operational efficiencies across the supply chain.”