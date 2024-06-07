Spot rates ex-China set to hit five figures – high street prices will rise, warning
There were further double-digit increases in container spot freight rates this week, after a series ...
XPO: DISAPPOINTING UPDATETFII: KEEP ON TRUCKINGKO: DON'T YOU WORRY DSV: SHORT-TERM RALLYWTC: BACK UP CHRW: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTZIM: TUMBLINGPLD: DEAL INSIGHT PLEASEPLD: ABOUT AMAZON APPETITEZIM: ALL EYES ON YOUF: EV WOESODFL: STRENGTHENINGAMZN: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: THE 'UNDERRATED'
XPO: DISAPPOINTING UPDATETFII: KEEP ON TRUCKINGKO: DON'T YOU WORRY DSV: SHORT-TERM RALLYWTC: BACK UP CHRW: NEW CFO APPOINTMENTZIM: TUMBLINGPLD: DEAL INSIGHT PLEASEPLD: ABOUT AMAZON APPETITEZIM: ALL EYES ON YOUF: EV WOESODFL: STRENGTHENINGAMZN: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: THE 'UNDERRATED'
The UK port of Liverpool has once more gained a foothold in the Asia-North Europe trade, after MSC announced yesterday it would be the first European port of call on its new standalone Britannia service.
The service, which links China, Vietnam and Northern Europe, is set to launch on 1 July with the departure of the MSC Denisse X from Shanghai, and will offer a rotation of: Shanghai-Ningbo-Yantian-Vung Tau-Liverpool-Rotterdam-Antwerp-Hamburg-London Gateway-Singapore-Shanghai.
MSC said: “This sought-after customer service connecting Asia to Liverpool direct will complement our direct services to London and Felixstowe to provide an unrivalled premium service network throughout the UK.”
Meanwhile, the port of Liverpool will see it as a vindication of its efforts to win a direct call from Asia to service UK shippers in the north and Midlands.
David Huck, chief operating officer at Liverpool-owner Peel Ports Group, said: “This is a true game-changer for UK logistics, opening a world of possibilities for cargo owners and retailers across the country.
“The service will enable an improved and more sustainable flow of cargo – increasing supply chain efficiencies, while reducing lead times and landside carbon emissions,” he added.
The MSC Denisse X, a 9,640 teu vessel built in 2000, is understood to be currently sailing as the Carsten Maersk, deployed on Maersk Line’s AC3/TSN Asia-west coast South America-Oceania string.
Port congestion disrupts almost half Asia-Europe sailings
Customs brokers under scrutiny as US CBP confirms ecommerce crackdown
Maersk's new surcharge strategy raises eyebrows
'Two-tier market' as ocean rates for shippers and forwarders diverge
Shippers fearing rail strike in Canada keep inventory high
More modal shift predicted as rising spot rates squeeze markets
Seko Logistics takes legal action against CBP despite reinstatement
Asia-N Europe is lines' lowest earner, as shippers report rollovers
Sponsored Podcast: DP World launches £350m fourth berth at London Gateway
Sorry, say again – AP Møller-Mærsk a takeover target?!!
A quieter Schiphol – but 747 ban too soon for carriers to adapt
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article