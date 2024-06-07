By Gavin van Marle 07/06/2024

The UK port of Liverpool has once more gained a foothold in the Asia-North Europe trade, after MSC announced yesterday it would be the first European port of call on its new standalone Britannia service.

The service, which links China, Vietnam and Northern Europe, is set to launch on 1 July with the departure of the MSC Denisse X from Shanghai, and will offer a rotation of: Shanghai-Ningbo-Yantian-Vung Tau-Liverpool-Rotterdam-Antwerp-Hamburg-London Gateway-Singapore-Shanghai.

MSC said: “This sought-after customer service connecting Asia to Liverpool direct will complement our direct services to London and Felixstowe to provide an unrivalled premium service network throughout the UK.”

Meanwhile, the port of Liverpool will see it as a vindication of its efforts to win a direct call from Asia to service UK shippers in the north and Midlands.

David Huck, chief operating officer at Liverpool-owner Peel Ports Group, said: “This is a true game-changer for UK logistics, opening a world of possibilities for cargo owners and retailers across the country.

“The service will enable an improved and more sustainable flow of cargo – increasing supply chain efficiencies, while reducing lead times and landside carbon emissions,” he added.

The MSC Denisse X, a 9,640 teu vessel built in 2000, is understood to be currently sailing as the Carsten Maersk, deployed on Maersk Line’s AC3/TSN Asia-west coast South America-Oceania string.