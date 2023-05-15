Menzies Aviation grows presence in Latin America with acquisition in Panama

By LoadstarEditorial 15/05/2023

PRESS RELEASE

15 May 2023, London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world’s airports and airlines, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Aircraft Services and Consulting S.A., a highly experienced company with over 20 years operating in airports across Panama. This strategic acquisition enables Menzies Aviation to enter the vibrant aviation market in Panama and extend its range of services to customers at Tocumen International Airport (PTY) and Scarlett Martinez International Airport (RIH), with additional operating licenses secured for David Airport (DAV) and Panama Pacifico Airport (BLB).

Panama is a pivotal commercial gateway within the Americas region, strategically connecting the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Its geographical significance makes it an ideal hub for efficient cargo and passenger connectivity. Tocumen International Airport, the largest airport in Central America, handles over 15 million passengers annually, and serves as the home base for COPA Airlines and accommodates more than 20 major regional and international carriers.

We are looking forward to welcoming the Aircraft Services and Consulting S.A. team into Menzies, who bring with them a wealth of expertise. The business will be re-branded and trade as Menzies Aviation (Panama) S.A., and we are committed to providing safe, secure and consistent quality services to a valued list of existing airline clients including Iberia, Air Canada, Air Transat, and others.

John Redmond, EVP Americas, Menzies Aviation said: “We are excited to add our 7th country in Latin America and our 46th and 47th airports respectively in this important and growing market. This acquisition bolsters Menzies Aviation’s position as the leading player in the global aviation services industry and further demonstrates our commitment to being a trusted service partner across this region. We look forward to the exciting opportunities that lie ahead as Menzies strengthens its presence in Panama and continues to provide unparalleled support to the aviation community in the region”.