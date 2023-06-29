By Alex Whiteman 29/06/2023

More shake-ups in Middle East aviation, with Menzies Aviation’s Robert Fordree set to fly the coup and replace Henrik Ambak as head of Emirates SkyCargo’s ground handling operations.

While no official announcement has been made, sources told The Loadstar that Mr Fordree, who has served as Menzies’ EVP for cargo since 2019, would soon be announced as Mr Ambak’s replacement.

He joins with experience in the region, having left Menzies for the first time in 2008 to join Emirates’ nearest rival, Etihad, where he served as head of cargo operations for five years.

Mr Ambak’s pending departure from Emirates marks the end of more than eight years in the role. He was previously with Cargolux for 13 years, as VP for ground services and commercial IT.

Mr Ambak has also retired from the role of chair of CargoiQ after four years. He is to be replaced by vice chair Kerstin Strauss, vice president, global air logistics operations, Kuehne + Nagel. The new vice chair is Rutger-Jan (RJ) Pegels, director performance management & analytics, KLM Cargo.

The Menzies news comes a little over a fortnight after The Loadstar broke the news that chief cargo officer for Qatar Airways, Guillaume Halleux, is thought to be leaving the carrier, after an exodus of North American management.

Over in Abu Dhabi, SVP for global sales & cargo for Etihad, Martin Drew, is also departing, after 17 years with the carrier.