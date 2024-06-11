Tributes paid to Peter Sedgley, the builder of Emirates SkyCargo

By Alex Lennane 11/06/2024

Peter Sedgley, one of the main builders of Emirates SkyCargo, has passed away.

Mr Sedgley went to work for the carrier in 1991, then a small team at HQ of about 20 people, which included Ram Menen.With Hiran Perera and Pradeep Kumar, they became the ‘gang of four’.

At the time, the carrier had just eight aircraft, three of which were 727s, serving 21 destinations.

Mr Sedgley remained at the carrier for nearly 20 years, retiring in 2010. He told Air Cargo News (US) at the time: “To be part of that team as SkyCargo and also as Emirates as a whole, and to have the opportunity to serve with like-minded people with a ‘can-do’ attitude, who advance the values of simply wanting to be the best, has been extraordinary.

“Today, I can look out the window here at what seems an endless line-up of aircraft and think of the immensely powerful brand that is now Emirates, and be impressed.”

Mr Menen told The Loadstar yesterday: “Peter was a great colleague, a good friend and a part of the Emirates SkyCargo history. He was an old-school, die-hard air cargo industry professional who had, basically, seen it all and done it all.

“With him, a shake of the hand was worth more than a written contract. He had a great sense of humour and great way with words, and was never shy to use his talent in telling somebody off without sounding too offensive.

“He was a great team player and was always there when somebody needed him. He was also a mentor to a lot of folks. I am really sorry to hear about his passing. We were all blessed to have him as a friend.

“May he rest in peace.”