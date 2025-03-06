US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
The transatlantic container trade could be the most severely impacted if the US goes ahead ...
The see-saw of US trade relations is keeping shippers and logistics providers in a bind, while a US customs solution for ecommerce is a long way off.
When it announced tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, the US administration excluded ecommerce shipments entering under de minimis exemption from duties. Having experienced a meltdown that left millions of parcels stranded when de minimis was abruptly pulled from e-commerce traffic from China, the Trump administration is not moving ...
