By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 06/03/2025

The see-saw of US trade relations is keeping shippers and logistics providers in a bind, while a US customs solution for ecommerce is a long way off.

When it announced tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, the US administration excluded ecommerce shipments entering under de minimis exemption from duties. Having experienced a meltdown that left millions of parcels stranded when de minimis was abruptly pulled from e-commerce traffic from China, the Trump administration is not moving ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN