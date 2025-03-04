E-commerce wave triggers terminal construction at Montevideo Airport
The arrival of Chinese etailer Temu in Uruguay and the growth of ecommerce has set ...
US pharma bosses are considering moving their production home, which could have far-reaching consequences for global pharma supply chains. The obstacles are challenging, though.
Last week pharma giant Eli Lilly announced plans to spend at least $27bn on the construction of four new manufacturing facilities in the US. Three, set to come onstream over the coming five years, will be turning out raw ingredients for pharma manufacture, while the fourth will produce injectable medicines.
The company ...
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa
Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules
Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market
Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains
