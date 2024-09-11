Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Maastricht airport appoints Peter Penseel to supervisory board

Maastricht airport continues to try to boost its cargo credentials, now appointing Peter Penseel to its supervisory board.

Mr Penseel, an ex-Ceva executive who earlier this year took on the role of president of Delta Airlines Cargo becomes the fourth member of the new board, “to bolster Maastricht’s commitment to their cargo growth and objectives”.

“Maastricht Airport is looking to the future with a new CEO, Joos Meijs, joining next month and a robust plan for further developing our cargo services,” said Jonas van Stekelenburg, CEO, Maastricht Aachen Airport.

“Peter’s solid track record in airfreight adds weight to our new Supervisory Board and we look forward to his help in driving new initiatives for our cargo offering.”

Mr  Meijs is the CEO of  Aruba Airport, and before that Eindhoven Airport.

Following investment from Royal Schiphol Group, Maastricht has put a new management structure in place, as well as investing €35.3m into upgrading its runway.

This summer the airport hosted publicly accessible electric-powered flights between the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, in a pilot scheme testing the future of eAviation.

