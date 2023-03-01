Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Logwin 2022 numbers out

Update
By

PRESS RELEASE

28 February 2023

Logwin closes very successful fiscal year 2022

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) – In the fiscal year 2022, the Logwin Group achieved an exceptionally pleasing increase in revenues and earnings in a market environment chraracterized by special situations. At EUR 2,259.0m, the Logwin Group’s total revenues substantially exceeded those of the previous year (2021: EUR 1,851.8m). The operating result (EBITA) of EUR 120.1m was considerably higher than the previous year’s result due ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Logwin CH Robinson Freight Mergers Supply chain radar Waberer's International

    Most Read

    Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on

    Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist

    DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors

    Plunging airfreight rates and no post CNY pick-up: 'the end of globalisation?'

    Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app

    cargo-partner sale – turning Japanese?

    Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers

    Li-ion batteries pose a risk to freight ro-ro services

    Labour talks casting long shadows over ports on US coasts

    Auto industry slammed for 'blasé approach' to danger of EV fires on ferries

    Cosco intensifies drive into logistics with new Guangzhou sea-air facility

    Good news for US west coast ports as labour deal edges closer

    New cargo airline for South Africa will fill a wide gap in the market

    Carriers step on the safety Accelerator to address cargo risks

    TPM23: it's 12 months on, and the tables have turned

    Capacity crunch mark two a possibility, says MSC chief Toft