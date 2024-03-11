Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Logwin AG – announcement of the proposal for the distribution to shareholders in 2024

Hundred dollar bill. Falling money isolated background. American cash.
By

Disclosed today by Luxembourg-based, Frankfurt-listed Logwin: 

The Board of Directors of Logwin AG intends to propose to this year’s Annual General Meeting 2024 to resolve a distribution of EUR 14.00 per share (previous year: EUR 24.00 per share) for the financial year 2023. This proposed resolution is based on the expected net result of EUR 80.2m (previous year: EUR 73.9m).

Further details will be announced in connection with the publication of the annual results for the 2023 financial year and the invitation to the company’s shareholders to the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

(Implied yield: 5.3%.)

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Logwin JAS Worldwide MIQ Logistics Rohlig Logistics Under the radar

    Most Read

    DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers

    TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders

    Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks

    THE Alliance should seek cooperation with MSC, post-Hapag

    TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services

    TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals

    TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...

    Ceva Logistics pulls out of race with GXO to acquire Wincanton

    Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'

    Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease

    'Not the value we are looking for’ – DHL quits Schenker auction

    Stuart Hill new CEO of DHL eCommerce UK as Peter Fuller retires 

    Know your cargo: the vital importance of due diligence

    E-commerce traffic surge raises airfreight capacity concerns

    TPM24: US growth 'impossible' without Maersk as an integrator, says shipper

    CH Robinson – a crisis of confidence