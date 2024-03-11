Logwin AG – announcement of the proposal for the distribution to shareholders in 2024

By LoadstarEditorial 11/03/2024

Disclosed today by Luxembourg-based, Frankfurt-listed Logwin:

The Board of Directors of Logwin AG intends to propose to this year’s Annual General Meeting 2024 to resolve a distribution of EUR 14.00 per share (previous year: EUR 24.00 per share) for the financial year 2023. This proposed resolution is based on the expected net result of EUR 80.2m (previous year: EUR 73.9m).

Further details will be announced in connection with the publication of the annual results for the 2023 financial year and the invitation to the company’s shareholders to the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

(Implied yield: 5.3%.)