Germany's Logwin expands forwarding network

PRESS RELEASE
21 June 2024
Logwin expands its global network by founding Logwin Baltics SIA in Riga, Latvia
Logwin Air + Ocean is increasing its presence in the international logistics market and investing in the expansion and improvement of its global network.
Through Logwin Baltics SIA, newly founded in May 2024 and based in Riga, Latvia, Logwin employees organise worldwide air and ocean freight transports for the Baltic States. Logwin thus offers significant optimisation for its customers. The office in Riga is connected to the whole world via the Logwin network and the globally standardised IT system enables smooth processes with a high quality of service.
With the new establishment in Riga, Logwin Air + Ocean is recognising the increasing importance of the entire Baltic region for its customers and international logistics. Typical and essential for Logwin is its direct presence with its own resources. This creates commitment and enables the long-term development of country-specific expertise and reliable local operational networks.
About Logwin AG
Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2023, the group generated sales of about EUR 1,3bn and currently employs over 3,800 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.
Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher (Luxembourg).
