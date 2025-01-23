LL: New US administration, new leaders of US maritime regulation

Zim faces FMC probe into $137,000 detention fees after container 'error'
Israeli carrier Zim faces being hauled up in front of the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) ...
IT IS a new political era in the US with the arrival of Donald Trump, and the heads of US regulatory bodies overseeing shipping have changed.
The chairman of the Federal Maritime Commission is appointed by the president. Daniel Maffei has been replaced as FMC chairman by Louis Sola, who has been an FMC commissioner since January 2019.
“There are many ways the commission contributes to the competitiveness of American businesses, access to foreign markets for US vessels and companies, and economic growth for the nation,” said Sola in a statement upon his appointment as chairman.
“We will continue that important work while looking for more instances where applying the authorities of the Commission helps US companies and consumers.”
The FMC has five commissioners, with no more than three from any political party. There are currently only four active FMC commissioners, following the retirement of Carl Bentzel in December…
The full post can be read here.
