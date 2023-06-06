Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Kuehne deals in busy bolt-on market – STG Logistics next?

AH1
ID 452785 © Daniela Spyropoulou | Dreamstime.com
By

News today that Switzerland’s Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) struck a bolt-on acquisition in South Africa for a local forwarder confirms this year’s narrative in M&A, just as two of our guest contributors hinted on 23 December, when their prediction was for mid-sized deals to power deal-making in 2023.

If anything, that view was only mildly bullish based on H1 23 patterns.

The Morgan Cargo purchase by K+N – financial terms are unknown – follows last week’s disclosure of three minor transactions executed* ...

