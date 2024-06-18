More modal shift predicted as rising spot rates squeeze markets
Air and ocean capacity from Asia to major markets is going to remain tight, driving ...
GXO: BOTTOM FISHING DSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEPEP: RATIONALISATIONMAERSK: DOWNSIDE RISKAAPL: FLEXIBLE PAYMENTS ON THE RADARXOM: LEGAL DISPUTEEXPD: INSIDER SALETFII: DIVIDEND UNCHANGEDCHRW: TRIUMPH FINANCIAL PARTNERSHIPTSLA: SEC VS MUSKAAPL: SUPPLIER UPSIDEWTC: UNDER PRESSURE AT RECORDSUPS: WEAKNESSGXO: NEW LOWGXO: INSIDER BUY
GXO: BOTTOM FISHING DSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEPEP: RATIONALISATIONMAERSK: DOWNSIDE RISKAAPL: FLEXIBLE PAYMENTS ON THE RADARXOM: LEGAL DISPUTEEXPD: INSIDER SALETFII: DIVIDEND UNCHANGEDCHRW: TRIUMPH FINANCIAL PARTNERSHIPTSLA: SEC VS MUSKAAPL: SUPPLIER UPSIDEWTC: UNDER PRESSURE AT RECORDSUPS: WEAKNESSGXO: NEW LOWGXO: INSIDER BUY
Soaring demand is allowing container lines serving Indian trades to flex their pricing muscles on intra-Asia services, especially out of China.
Average spot rates from North China (Tianjin) to West India (Nhava Sheva or Mundra) have exceeded $5,000 for a 40ft container booking, according to market sources.
The rate push is not just for Chinese ports alone. Prices for India-bound shipments from other Far East locations, such as Singapore, Port Klang and Hong Kong have rocketed.
For Singapore-India, carriers are now selling space at $4,500 per 40ft, a sharp jump from the $1,100 they were quoting last month.
Simply put, intra-Asia rates into India have generally seen increases of 200% to 250% over the past month, data from market sources reveals.
And vessel capacity remains acutely tight, because of fewer sailings and schedule disruptions, often causing cargo rollovers for Indian importers, according to shipper sources.
“Shipping costs from China have become a painful thorn for Indian imports,” one senior executive at a Mumbai-based industrial house told The Loadstar. “Nobody wants their production line affected, so we are being forced to pay higher freight rates.”
The source also noted that port congestion problems plaguing Singapore, Port Klang and other South-east Asia hubs had made sailing schedules erratic and transit times unpredictable.
As container lines increasingly concentrate on the lucrative Chinese trade, with more regional operators jumping onto the demand bandwagon, Indian ports are also seeing a rush of empty equipment outflows, particularly at Mundra Port, in some part, due to major lines repositioning into China.
“Empty evacuation means an additional move from the empty yard to the port, thus creating pressure on the dockside,” a port executive told The Loadstar.
Shortage of equipment will be a concern for Indian exporters, as trade prospects brighten. India’s merchandise export trade reported an impressive 9% year-on-year increase in May, according to new provisional government data.
“A positive growth momentum for the second month in a row on the back of buoyant order bookings goes to show the resilience of the export sector and Indian exporting community,” said Ashwani Kumar, president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations.
Container trades back in 'pandemic-level territory' – with rates still rising
Spot rate rises slow, but Asia-Med rates look set to hit $20k, say analysts
Anyone got a ship for an east-west service? Carriers scramble for tonnage
East coast port strike looms larger as union takes a tough stance on wages
Atlas Air suffers third aircraft incident this month, closing Hong Kong runway
More strikes at German and French ports could bring congestion and delays
Carriers launch new transpac shuttle services as Chinese exports surge
China boosts new-energy vehicle exports, sending them in boxes as tariffs loom
DHL Global Forwarding announces changes at the top in Europe
FedEx to shed up to 2,000 posts in European consolidation
'At least 65 countries' now affected as Houthi Red Sea attacks continue
Indian exporters face new surcharges as capacity to Europe tightens
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article