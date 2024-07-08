News in Brief Podcast | Week 27 2024 | A bustling ocean freight market, acquisition and bankruptcy
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
GXO: GERMAN WINBA: GUILTYDSV: WHAT SCHENKER'S FATE MEANS DSV: SCHENKER'S FATE ON THE RADARAMZN: ALL-TIME HIGH WMT: RECORDFWRD: ONE-MONTH LOW SPOTTED MAERSK: NOW BELOW PRE-SCHENKER NEWS OUT ON 'SPIKE-Y MONDAY' KNIN: LAGGING DSV MAERSK: UPGRADEDHL: NEW HIGH DSV: UP WMT: COMPETITION CLOSING INMAERSK: ROLLER COASTER
GXO: GERMAN WINBA: GUILTYDSV: WHAT SCHENKER'S FATE MEANS DSV: SCHENKER'S FATE ON THE RADARAMZN: ALL-TIME HIGH WMT: RECORDFWRD: ONE-MONTH LOW SPOTTED MAERSK: NOW BELOW PRE-SCHENKER NEWS OUT ON 'SPIKE-Y MONDAY' KNIN: LAGGING DSV MAERSK: UPGRADEDHL: NEW HIGH DSV: UP WMT: COMPETITION CLOSING INMAERSK: ROLLER COASTER
The Bangladesh government is working to reduce the hurdles faced by the country’s mango exporters in light of high airfreight costs.
With each kilo of mangoes destined for Europe costing between $4 and $5 to ship (last year just around $2), exporters have found themselves hamstrung.
So Mohammad Arifur Rahman, project director of the Exportable Mango Production Project, said a trial series of shipments would be sent by sea and added: “If the attempt is found to be viable and successful, we will make sea a main medium of transportation for mango exports.”
Pointing to neighbouring India and Pakistan, Mr Rahman noted that some countries had already begun sending mango shipments by ocean for their nearer destinations in an effort to boost competitiveness.
Meanwhile, to check the feasibility of the new arrangement, a consignment of mangoes from Bangladesh will be sent to the Netherlands by ship next week, with a per kg carrying cost estimated to be less than $1.
Last year’s freight cost of around $2 per kg was a big help for growers to export some 3,092 tonnes of mangoes to 38 countries, registering 73% growth. In 2022, some 1,757 tonnes were exported.
However, things have changed. Due to high freight costs and air capacity shortages for perishable items, mango exports have halved.
For the year to date, only 677 tonnes of mango have been exported, according to Mafizul Islam, deputy director of the plant quarantine wing of the Department of Agriculture Extension. Comparatively, by last July, Bangladesh had shifted some 2,123 tonnes of mango.
Spot rate surge to continue past Golden Week, with surcharges causing more pain
Container futures trading trend suggests no end to Red Sea crisis this year
FedEx Freight up for grabs? But who's big enough to take it on?
Ceva restructures as it integrates Bolloré – but will 'no job losses' pledge hold?
Air freight 'set for a turbulent summer' – but is it dependent on ocean failing?
With almost all box ships arriving late, Singapore acts to reduce time in port
South-east Asia transhipment call omissions a blow to India's exporters
The danger in degrading de minimis for US supply chains, consumers and businesses
Loadstar Podcast | July 2024 | Politics shaping global supply chains as the UK votes
Box ship buys push MSC to record 20% market share of liner trade capacity
'Surprising' amount of new capacity going to fast-growing Latin America trades
Managing freight spend the main concern as Red Sea crisis drags on
US tariff on Chinese-made container cranes will distort competition between ports
Shell 'pauses' Rotterdam SAF facility 'to assess the commercial way forward'
Trade tension and tariffs force multinationals to eye China-centric supply chains
TS Lines sails back into the transpacific trade, boosting SeaLead relaunch
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article