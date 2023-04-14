Read my lips: no drone deliveries in this lifetime
Would you like fries with that?
It’s Groundhog Day. Again.
We’ve earnestly pondered, on this platform, the tenuous unit economics of final mile delivery start-ups, as far back as July last year* and prior.
(*Read my “The final days of the final mile” from 2022; and “Misplaced Amazon mania?” from 2019.)
Like spoiled children, people just aren’t learning the lessons and therefore the lessons keep being repeated.
For the record, one more time, two plus two will never equal five or six with delivery logistics just because you sprinkle fairy ...
China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch
Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers
OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping
Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach
HMM takes over transpacific loop abandoned by THE Alliance
Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo
New port can boost Senegal economy, but connections must improve
Carriers watch as Mexico’s airfreight volumes continue to grow
Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'
Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'
Comment on this article