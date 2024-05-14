By Mr Joy 14/05/2024

(Bonza is Australian slang for awesome, excellent, terrific.)

Australia’s most recent domestic airline has gone bust, leading to one obvious bullet question in our Premium circles: is the AU market incapable of supporting more than two airlines?

Tailspin

The other week, Bonza filed for voluntary administration, leaving 60,000 fare paying passengers either stranded or without a flight; 323 employees without job security; and 120 suppliers with a large bad debt to write off (more “colour” here).

Launched just 15 ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN