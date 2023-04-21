Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / French disputes unlikely to increase river Rhine cargo backlog

rhine one
Photo: Kinek00
By

Inland navigation along the French stretch of the Rhine may have been impacted by the wave of strikes gripping France, but fears of delays spreading along the waterway are unwarranted, claimed a consultant today.

Changes to retirement age plunged France into months of disruption, leading shippers to demand the EC step in to ensure blockades and walkouts don’t delay transit of goods. However, claims the Rhine had been “brought to a standstill” have been challenged.

“Important French industrial locations, such as Strasbourg, Mulhouse, and Colmar have been hit by strikes in France,” SeasC4U’s inland consultant, Gunther Ginckels, told The Loadstar.

“France is responsible for about 13% of the 116m tonnes handled in Rhine ports, so this is by no means insignificant, but we do not see this as a devastating impact on inland navigations on the river.”

Mr Ginckels was responding to secretary general of the European Shippers Council Godfried Smit and the European Barge Union’s Theresia Hacksteiner suggesting the delays in France were having a wider effect on river traffic.

An outspoken critic of the processing of barge traffic, he said the French numbners were dwarfed by the 96m tonnes, or 83%, handled by Germany’s inland ports,

“I cannot see an issue for the large German industrial areas, as these are on German territory and controlled by German authorities,” he said.

“Switzerland and some [other] industrial areas are impacted, but the impact on German industry is very limited.”

He added: “I assume that the main pressure [on the EC to act] comes from the Swiss forwarding community – and rightfully so – as it is very dependent on the inland port of Basel, now suffering from the French social unrest.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Barge congestion Barge delays Rhine Strike inaction Alliance Ground Chicago O'Hare Swissport unionisation

    Most Read

    CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics

    Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages

    US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo

    Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share

    FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail

    Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO

    Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks

    Hopes of a transpacific turnaround as Q1 numbers come in

    CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics now reality (almost)

    €63bn Hapag-Lloyd puts Mærsk in the shade

    Tech-led visibility puts e-commerce on track to be the future of logistics

    US west coast port labour disputes now just 'minor inconveniences'

    CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics – 'this is not the end of the story'

    e-Shipping the latest carrier to launch Russia service

    New collapsible ULDs for air and ocean freight get EASA approval

    Boxship demolition sales disappoint analysts as charter market booms