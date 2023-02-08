By Gavin van Marle 08/02/2023

(Editor’s note: we are fully aware that today’s the day Mærsk released its annuals, but the numbers were broadly in-line with expectations, they will be covered by our shipping guru at The Loadstar, while the outlook is mixed, as expected. Stock underperforming around midday, down 2.2%, after a decent start. Whatever: Take this management feedback instead from our Premium man on the ground in Singapore, Gavin van Marle.)

Want to see Mærsk’s integrated logistics strategy underway first-hand?

Then head to ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN