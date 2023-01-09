CH Robinson's latest 'SEC ding' – and another in the frame for the CEO post
50:50 so far
However, the game plan, stewardship and direction of its non-core Supply Chain Solutions* (SCS) business – which ranks just outside the top 10 global logistics providers by air and ocean sales, according to Transport Intelligence – aren’t exactly clear-cut, it seems.
Indeed, they are now being severely questioned, given management changes, according to sources.
(*Reminder: SCS includes a spate of divisions, most notably Forwarding, Logistics, Marken, Coyote, UPS Mail Innovations, as well as other businesses such as the UPS Store, UPS Capital, Roadie and ...
Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia
Maersk joins rivals in softening contract conditions for shippers
‘Doomsday clock’ ticking down as shipping lines lose control of the market
New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld
CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)
No exploitation says WiseTech, 'our costs have risen too'
US trucker shortage eases – but brakes are on in the market
FMC ruling could be crucial in other 'unfair D&D fee' complaints
'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules
Jason Berry quits Air Canada Cargo – just as it gets interesting
Optimistic Evergreen presses ahead with expansion plans
Comment on this article