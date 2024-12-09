Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Electric Avenues – one Swiss haulier and the EV truck challenge

EV trucks
ID 343629619 © Scharfsinn86 | Dreamstime.com
By

And so to the Port of Basel Propeller Club – an industry institution in this centre of forwarding on the Rhine river, where Switzerland, France and Germany meet. Founded in 1978, it regularly hosts evening dos with exciting guests from the shipping and logistics industry.

I had the pleasure of joining it in 2005 and it has been the venue for many memorable evenings since including, most recently, a talk given by Hans-Peter Dreier, third generation leader of 119-year-old Dreier Transport ...

    Electric avenues Electric trucks BYD Auto CATL Electric cars lithium batteries Tesla

