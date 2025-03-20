By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 20/03/2025

McKinsey analysis has identified a 30% disparity in the total cost of ownership (TCO) of electric trucks, compared with conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

And this is likely to be holding back the electrification of long-haul trucks.

Earlier this month, Milence, a JV between Daimler Truck, Traton Group and Volvo, opened at Immingham, UK, with eight charging bays for all-electric HGVs. Milence also has plans for a charging hub at Panattoni Park in Aylesford, Kent. At the beginning of the year, ...

