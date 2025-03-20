'Crisis-resistant' Gebrüder Weiss enjoys revenue growth despite market challenges
Austrian logistics and haulage operator Gebrüder Weiss recorded a 10% growth in revenues in 2024 ...
McKinsey analysis has identified a 30% disparity in the total cost of ownership (TCO) of electric trucks, compared with conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) models.
And this is likely to be holding back the electrification of long-haul trucks.
Earlier this month, Milence, a JV between Daimler Truck, Traton Group and Volvo, opened at Immingham, UK, with eight charging bays for all-electric HGVs. Milence also has plans for a charging hub at Panattoni Park in Aylesford, Kent. At the beginning of the year, ...
China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC
Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in
Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time
Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
Maersk in firing line over 'abandoned container' in Africa
Gemini carriers cut back loading allocations on challenging southern India trade
US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
Forever 21 blames bankruptcy on de minimis exemption
Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit
'Supply Chain Wayne' tells the tale of Connor the Container
Maersk assures shareholders arms shipments 'comply with regulations'
