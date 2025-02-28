U-turn on Canada/Mexico tariff delay – 'drugs still pouring in', says Trump
US president Donald Trump has continued his tariff onslaught, and shippers have been warned that ...
Forwarders believe tariffs on China will not halt the growth of its electric vehicle (EV) sales into the European Union, despite figures this week pointing to sales levelling out.
Following several years of major gains, Bloomberg has cited numbers from automotive researcher Dataforce that Chinese automakers held a 7.8% share of sales of new EVs in the EU in January, a sixth consecutive month within the 7.5-8.5% range.
The report noted that the plateauing has coincided ...
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Streamlining the world’s second-busiest shipping lane – Port Klang and the Malaysian Maritime Single Window
Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains
So long then, Polar Air Cargo, and thanks for all the theatrics
Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article