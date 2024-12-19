Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Import restrictions may put the brake on PCTCs bringing EVs from China

FDX: WAITING FOR THE SPINHON: BREAK-UP ALLUREDSV: BREACHING SUPPORTVW: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: TOP PICK DHL: STRONGER TIESXPO: TOP PICKDHL: HIT HARDWMT: NEW CHINESE TIESKNIN: NEW LOWS TSLA: EUPHORIAXPO: RECORDTFII: PAYOUT UPDATE

FDX: WAITING FOR THE SPINHON: BREAK-UP ALLUREDSV: BREACHING SUPPORTVW: BOLT-ON DEALAMZN: TOP PICK DHL: STRONGER TIESXPO: TOP PICKDHL: HIT HARDWMT: NEW CHINESE TIESKNIN: NEW LOWS TSLA: EUPHORIAXPO: RECORDTFII: PAYOUT UPDATE

K Line Car Carrier Photo 153814164 © Brian Grant Dreamstime.com
Photo: © Brian Grant Dreamstime.com.
By

Europe’s environmental targets are to keep deepsea ro-ro rates out of China high in the near- to medium-term, despite penalties being imposed on the Asian giant for state subsidies.

Pointing to negative sentiment surrounding the car-carrier market in the summer, Andrea De Luca, maritime analyst at Veson Nautical, said EU penalties imposed upon Chinese state subsidies had taken a chunk of confidence out of the car-carrier market.

Mr De Luca said import tariffs of up to 45.3% on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) entering the EU had “created significant headwinds for car-carrier operators”.

He added: “The stock price for Wallenius Wilhelmsen took a hit in late October after Q3 results were released, falling just under 20% within two weeks before partially recovering, after equity analysts highlighted weaker global car sales forecasts.”

In total, Veson Nautical has estimated that China could see demand for its EVs fall as much as 10% as a consequence of the EU tariffs.

However, with automotive intelligence supplier Jato Dynamics, it added that an EU mandate requiring all cars sold in the bloc to be zero-emission-capable by 2035, may be sufficient to keep car-carrying rates high.

Veson’s report notes this may have influenced Wallenius’s new 2025 profit forecasts for year-on-year profit growth of 7%-12%, “suggesting a softer landing”.

Jato global analyst Felipe Munoz said the main issues surrounded the price at which Europe could produce cars, telling The Loadstar high prices were “leaving out a big part of the population who can’t afford a brand new car”.

He added: “Producing cars in Europe is becoming very expensive, and it doesn’t help when it also has to navigate the challenge of competing with China. Part of the rise in prices is explained by the regulation. More safety and emission standards are making it more expensive to produce cars, while China is less regulated, so its carmakers can move faster.”

He added one issue was the complexity of EU regulation which had not adapted to the rise of China, noting “if it wants to compete against China, it needs more flexible regulation.

Asked how it was impacting sales of EVs specifically, Mr Munoz said that, with production prices for all cars high, sales would continue to falter in the face of cheaper alternatives from not only China, but the likes of Morocco and Turkey.

However, Veson said it thought there was sufficient deepsea ro-ro demand to avoid any short- or medium-term crash.

Citing VesselsValue, it stated that there were “around 1m cars in containers out of China that are likely to switch back to ro-ro modalities in 2025/26, providing an unexpected boost for demand on car-carriers”.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Deepsea ro-ro Electric vehicles Jato Dynamics Ro-ro cargo Veson Nautical China Electric cars EVs Xpeng

    Most read news

    Trump backs ILA campaign against 'distress-causing' automation in ports

    Carriers unveil Panama Canal transit surcharges for new year

    Shippers struggle to find capacity amid growing shortage of reefers

    The Loadstar explains: port automation

    HMM to return to the transatlantic, as ONE teams up with Ocean Alliance

    The paradoxes of port productivity

    Increased scrutiny of ecommerce may threaten high-flying air cargo

    Ocean and Premier alliances plan jointly operated transatlantic networks

    Apparel buyers revive alternatives in India amid Bangladesh struggles

    Zim aims to strengthen Indian trades with deepsea VSA with MSC

    Air China Cargo plans IPO to raise funds to increase freighter fleet

    Multimodal negotiable cargo documents a step closer to reality

    Air freight review: carriers eye higher contract rates after extended peak

    2024: Sublime DSV, battered Kuehne, after a year to remember

    Ripples from Trump tariff threat rocking boats in the neighbourhood

    Winners and losers in a year of unpredictability – but there was 'magic'