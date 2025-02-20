EC slams US 'reciprocal tariffs' plan and says the trading bloc will retaliate
The European Commission (EC) has branded the latest US “reciprocal tariffs” as “a step in ...
US automaker Tesla seems set to enter the Indian market now the government has slashed import duties on high-end cars – amid reciprocal tariff threats from President Donald Trump.
Paving the way for its entrance, Tesla has embarked on a recruitment drive for positions across multiple locations in the country, including Mumbai, Pune and Delhi.
The green signals follow Tesla chief Elon Musk’s meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi in Washington a week ago.
“The ...
