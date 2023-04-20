Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Doubts over more GRIs as Taiwan carriers bank on demand returning

Ever Glory in Felixstowe Photo 253973558 Evergreen Marine © Peter Moulton Dreamstime.com
Photo: © Peter Moulton
By

Taiwan’s Maritime Port Bureau said this week there was no longer any need for it to coordinate shipping capacity with the island’s three main liner operators.

In late 2020, as shipping capacity tightened due to Covid-related port bottlenecks, the bureau formed a working group to coordinate shipping slots with Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai to assist Taiwanese shippers.

As the freight market regressed to pre-pandemic levels, this working group reduced its meeting frequency from monthly to quarterly, and this month said it would only meet every six months. This move, coinciding with shipping lines’ attempting to hike freight rates, has spoken volumes.

Along with other major carriers, Evergreen, Yang Ming and Wan Hai, optimistic about a demand pick-up in H2, have announced another general rate increase, for 1 May.

Transpacific freight rates will rise by $900/teu and $1,000/feu, although customer acceptance will determine if the higher rates will materialise.

The lines implemented a GRI of $600 per feu on the trade for mid-Pril. They had planned to increase rates by as much as $1,000, but settled for an increase of $600. That said, Evergreen GM Eric Hsieh said he was optimistic that a slowdown in inflation and US retailer restocking would drive demand.

The shipping lines have also been encouraged by the 8% jump in the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index last Friday.

The average index level for the Asia-US west coast hit a five-month high of $1,668/feu, rising $376 from 7 April. The Asia-US east coast rate went up by $418, to $2,565/feu.

However, the higher rates were more a result of liner operators’ better capacity management and blanked sailings, than a rebound in volumes.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Evergreen Marine Corp Rates: the eternal tango Shanghai Container Freight Index Wan Hai Yang Ming Annual contracts Contract negotiations FBX spot rates XSI

    Most Read

    CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics

    FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud

    Carrier capacity management success signals more rate hikes

    Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share

    Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'

    FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail

    Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back

    Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'

    Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages

    Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks

    Ups and downs at Zim as market forces blow hot and cold

    CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics now reality (almost)

    Tech-led visibility puts e-commerce on track to be the future of logistics

    US west coast port labour disputes now just 'minor inconveniences'

    Transatlantic capacity surge by US carriers drives air rates down further

    e-Shipping the latest carrier to launch Russia service