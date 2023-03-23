Dorothea von Boxberg to leave Lufthansa Cargo to head Brussels Airlines

By Alex Lennane 23/03/2023

The Lufthansa Group merry-go-round has whirled again, this time sending Lufthansa Cargo’s Dorothea von Boxberg off to head Brussels Airlines.

She takes over as CEO on 15 April. Ms von Boxberg, who is chair of the executive board of Lufthansa Cargo, will also become the ‘representative of the executive board to the European Commission’.

She takes over in Brussels from Peter Gerber, also a former head of Lufthansa Cargo, who left the Lufthansa Group in January.

Christina Foerster, member of the Lufthansa Group Executive Board, took over Brussels Airlines’ leadership on an interim basis.

Lufthansa said: “The long-term successor for Dorothea von Boxberg at Lufthansa Cargo is to be announced as soon as possible.”