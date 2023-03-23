Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Dorothea von Boxberg to leave Lufthansa Cargo to head Brussels Airlines

dorothea von boxberg
By

The Lufthansa Group merry-go-round has whirled again, this time sending Lufthansa Cargo’s Dorothea von Boxberg off to head Brussels Airlines.

She takes over as CEO on 15 April. Ms von Boxberg, who is chair of the executive board of Lufthansa Cargo, will also become the ‘representative of the executive board to the European Commission’.

She takes over in Brussels from Peter Gerber, also a former head of Lufthansa Cargo, who left the Lufthansa Group in January.

Christina Foerster, member of the Lufthansa Group Executive Board, took over Brussels Airlines’ leadership on an interim basis.

Lufthansa said: “The long-term successor for Dorothea von Boxberg at Lufthansa Cargo is to be announced as soon as possible.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Lufthansa Cargo On the merry-go-round disruption Frankfurt IT Munich Airport

    Most Read

    Rate erosion may be easing, but rock-bottom prices are 'not good for anybody'

    West coast ports suffering as US container imports plunge by 37%

    Cost-cutting FedEx Express to retire MD-11s for B767s and 777s

    WestJet will 'disrupt' Canada with three 737Fs, but rivals aren't scared

    Carriers turn their gaze back to scrubbers as voyage results tumble

    The 'mother of all BAFs' looms for shippers as green targets advance

    Billund sees launch of Maersk Air China link – 'a start-up on steroids'

    Maersk idles more ships while NOOs see a rebound in demand

    CMA CGM eyes car-carrier market boom as liners are ready to invest

    Dachser's M&A in air and ocean freight – how serious is that?

    End-of-year cargo surge adds to operational challenges at JNPT

    My love story with Flexport's Ryan Petersen (Part 1)

    DSV buys in Arizona to boost services and cross-border LatAm trade

    The parcel empires strike back as smaller players take stock

    First shipper uses new land-air corridor ex-India for Bangladesh exports

    K+N will take financial hit to 'create critical mass' for smart labels