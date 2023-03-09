Deutsche Bahn appoints banks for DB Schenker sale

By Alex Lennane 09/03/2023

It is heating up. The much-anticipated sale of DB Schenker is slowly but surely making headway, with three banks now appointed, according to Reuters. The process – which could involve private equity, an IPO, or a trade sale – will start in Q3. But the word, according to Reuters, is that the Germans want to create, rather than lose, jobs, which is good news for PE, but bad news for hungry M&A addicts like DSV.