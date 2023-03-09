Deutsche Bahn appoints banks for DB Schenker sale

DB Schenker and MSC in biofuel deal to offset carbon from ocean cargo
DB Schenker has signed an agreement with MSC to carbon-offset all its LCL, FCL and ...
It is heating up. The much-anticipated sale of DB Schenker is slowly but surely making headway, with three banks now appointed, according to Reuters. The process – which could involve private equity, an IPO, or a trade sale – will start in Q3. But the word, according to Reuters, is that the Germans want to create, rather than lose, jobs, which is good news for PE, but bad news for hungry M&A addicts like DSV.
'The real shit starts today', says new guy in the hot seat at Flexport
Shippers want stability and service, not rock-bottom freight rates
NYK Line sells 'costly' Nippon Cargo Airlines to ANA
Party definitely over for ocean carriers, despite some strong numbers
Sourcing shift away from China by the west is happening – but slowly
Geodis to CMA CGM – here's the thing
New round of 'alliance musical chairs' could follow 'messy' 2M divorce
Engine trouble grounded Maersk Air Cargo aircraft, not weak demand
Cargo piles up as logistics services are hit by Pakistan forex crisis
OOCL vessel has near-miss in Panama Canal as new charges come in
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – another top SVP gone
More non vessel-owners become vessel-owners to cash in on Russia trade
Comment on this article