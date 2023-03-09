Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Deutsche Bahn appoints banks for DB Schenker sale

schenker © Mohamed Ahmed Soliman
© Mohamed Ahmed Soliman
By

It is heating up. The much-anticipated sale of DB Schenker is slowly but surely making headway, with three banks now appointed, according to Reuters. The process – which could involve private equity, an IPO, or a trade sale – will start in Q3. But the word, according to Reuters, is that the Germans want to create, rather than lose, jobs, which is good news for PE, but bad news for hungry M&A addicts like DSV.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn DSV M&A radar private equity Takeover Talk

    Most Read

    'The real shit starts today', says new guy in the hot seat at Flexport

    Shippers want stability and service, not rock-bottom freight rates

    NYK Line sells 'costly' Nippon Cargo Airlines to ANA

    Party definitely over for ocean carriers, despite some strong numbers

    Sourcing shift away from China by the west is happening – but slowly

    Geodis to CMA CGM – here's the thing

    New round of 'alliance musical chairs' could follow 'messy' 2M divorce

    Engine trouble grounded Maersk Air Cargo aircraft, not weak demand

    Cargo piles up as logistics services are hit by Pakistan forex crisis

    OOCL vessel has near-miss in Panama Canal as new charges come in

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – another top SVP gone

    More non vessel-owners become vessel-owners to cash in on Russia trade

    Under-pressure feeders now threatened by ocean lines' expansion

    Lufthansa Cargo breaks records again, but there are 'shadows on the horizon'

    Growing sea-air markets could help transform connectivity in Africa

    The lesson of TPM: wealth needs to circulate through the global economy